Michele Hernandez, NP
Offers telehealth
Michele Hernandez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Michele Hernandez works at
Northwest Family Practice9511 Huffmeister Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 550-4635
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Was a patient of Michele's a few years ago then lost touch. Happily have found her again. Had an appointment this morning and as always she was thorough, addressed all my concerns, explained everything. Spent time with me going over past and present issues. I cannot say enough good about this wonderful, health professional. She is compassionate, caring and extremely knowledgeable. Would give 10 stars if I could.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982954541
Michele Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michele Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Michele Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michele Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michele Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.