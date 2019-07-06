Michele Harris, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Harris, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michele Harris, LCPC is a Counselor in Boise, ID.
Michele Harris works at
Locations
Words of Wisdom Counseling Center LLC3131 N Lancaster Pl, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 602-6130Monday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 2:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
Ratings & Reviews
Michele understands. My struggles, my pains, my joys.
About Michele Harris, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881870095
Education & Certifications
- Master's Of Educational Psychology Guidance & Counseling Byu
20 patients have reviewed Michele Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Harris.
