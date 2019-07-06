See All Counselors in Boise, ID
Michele Harris, LCPC

Counseling
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Michele Harris, LCPC is a Counselor in Boise, ID. 

Michele Harris works at Words of Wisdom Counseling Center LLC in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Words of Wisdom Counseling Center LLC
    3131 N Lancaster Pl, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 602-6130
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 06, 2019
    Michele understands. My struggles, my pains, my joys.
    Derek — Jul 06, 2019
    About Michele Harris, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881870095
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Master's Of Educational Psychology Guidance & Counseling Byu
