Michele Greer, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michele Greer, LPC is a Counselor in Denton, TX.
Locations
- 1 100 W Oak St Ste 206, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (972) 523-0000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the counseling my family and I recieve from Dr. Greer. She has helped us through difficult times. I recommend her to all my friends and family.
About Michele Greer, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1154487254
