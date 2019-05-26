Michele Gargan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Gargan, PSY
Michele Gargan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New Canaan, CT.
- 1 51 Locust Ave Ste 304, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 966-6467
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Michele Gargan is THE finest Psychologist in the Fairfield County, Connecticut region and environs. I knew her both in Danbury & New Canaan and she is tops in my book. Dr. Gargan is a multi-faceted & talented person & a professional who has patience, empathy, skill and knowledge but best of all, the proper solutions for her patients/clients. I only wish I cloning were possible!
About Michele Gargan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1093881310
