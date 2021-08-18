Michele Darbonne, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Darbonne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Darbonne, FNP-C
Overview
Michele Darbonne, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Locations
TriStar Medical Group Centennial Primary Group330 23rd Ave N Ste 150, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is empathetic, thorough, and no nonsense. I usually don’t enjoy going to the doctor but I do with her!
About Michele Darbonne, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477051027
Education & Certifications
- AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
