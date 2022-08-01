Michele Carlson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michele Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michele Carlson, CNM
Overview
Michele Carlson, CNM is a Midwife in Dayton, OH.
Michele Carlson works at
Locations
Women's Health Specialists & Midwives of Dayton at Miami Valley Hospital1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate the care and attention to detail that the nurses staff and midwives give at every visit I attend!
About Michele Carlson, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Michele Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michele Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michele Carlson using Healthline FindCare.
Michele Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Michele Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michele Carlson.
