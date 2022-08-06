Dr. Michele Bessler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michele Bessler, OD
Dr. Michele Bessler, OD is an Optometrist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Bessler works at
Long Island Optometric Vision Development, PLLC300 Garden City Plz Ste 234, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 334-9385
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Bessler's patience with me was incredible, my particular double vision requiring many trials with various prisms before finding the right one. Her knowledge and "bedside manner" was impressive and the hour or so she worked on my problem was truly impressive. She is a gem!
- Optometry
- English
- 1053438564
Dr. Bessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bessler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessler.
