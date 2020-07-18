Michela Termechi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michela Termechi, NP
Offers telehealth
Michela Termechi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Family Chiropractic Wellness Center1017 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 543-1560
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I highly recommend her. She takes time to her what you have to say and goes above and beyond the call. She is the best pain doctor by far
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437696226
Michela Termechi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michela Termechi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michela Termechi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michela Termechi.
