See All Physicians Assistants in Orchard Park, NY
Michela Kaminski, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Michela Kaminski, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (107)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michela Kaminski, PA is a physician assistant in Orchard Park, NY. She currently practices at Buffalo Medical Group.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group, P.C.
    3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1146
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Cigna

About Michela Kaminski, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1861917080
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 107 ratings
Patient Ratings (107)
5 Star
(99)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Michela Kaminski?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Michela Kaminski, PA
How would you rate your experience with Michela Kaminski, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Michela Kaminski to family and friends

Michela Kaminski's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Michela Kaminski

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michela Kaminski, PA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michela Kaminski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michela Kaminski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michela Kaminski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michela Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

107 patients have reviewed Michela Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michela Kaminski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michela Kaminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michela Kaminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.