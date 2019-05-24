Dr. Michel Kish, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michel Kish, OD
Overview
Dr. Michel Kish, OD is an Optometrist in Mechanicsville, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7347 Bell Creek Rd Ste 200, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 746-5245
-
2
Virginia Vision & Surgery Pllc4917 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy Ste 1A, Aylett, VA 23009 Directions (804) 769-4362
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently visited Dr Kish for my annual visit. During my exam we discussed that my eyes did have cataracts progressing. We discussed doing surgery now or wait a while to make the insurance company ok with doing it. We decided to hold up, and I was given a new prescription. Now I can see far away without difficulty, BUT, I am now having much difficulty reading up close. I have come in 5-20-19 last week and saw the lens personel who checked my eyes and said the glasses were correct. We decided to wait a week and see if my eyes had not adjusted. I CONTINUE HAVING TROUBLE READING UP CLOSE. IT'S ALMOST LIKE SOMETIMES i CAN, BUT MOST OF THE TIME i CAN NOT. AS i TYPE THIS THE LETTERS ARE BLURRY NO MATTER HOW I HOLD MY HEAD. i FEEL LIKE I SHOULD SEE DR KISH AGAIN IF POSSIBLE SOON AS POSSIBLE. THESE GLASSES ARE NOT WORKING FOR ME. 5-24-19
About Dr. Michel Kish, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1336257989
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kish speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish.
