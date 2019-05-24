See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mechanicsville, VA
Dr. Michel Kish, OD

Optometry
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michel Kish, OD is an Optometrist in Mechanicsville, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7347 Bell Creek Rd Ste 200, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 746-5245
  2. 2
    Virginia Vision & Surgery Pllc
    4917 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy Ste 1A, Aylett, VA 23009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 769-4362
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Michel Kish, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1336257989
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michel Kish, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kish accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

