Micheal L'Italien, PA-C
Micheal L'Italien, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
St. Joseph's Hospital - CHI Franciscan1717 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 426-4101
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent! Caring, made me feel comfortable, and professional. Also very clear on his diagnosis.
About Micheal L'Italien, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770948333
Micheal L'Italien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Micheal L'Italien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Micheal L'Italien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Micheal L'Italien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Micheal L'Italien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Micheal L'Italien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.