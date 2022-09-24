Dr. Micheal Leary, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Micheal Leary, OD
Overview
Dr. Micheal Leary, OD is an Optometrist in Columbus, GA.
Dr. Leary works at
Locations
in Walmart Vision Center5448 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 322-8046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leary was down to earth, super friendly and made me feel like I was in excellent hands. I left knowing my eyes are in good health and my options for contact lenses and glasses. I had a great eye appointment today!!
About Dr. Micheal Leary, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1114232436
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leary has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.
