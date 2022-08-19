See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Michalle Morris, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Michalle Morris, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Adventist University.

Michalle Morris works at Scenic City Wellness in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scenic City Wellness
    105 Lee Parkway Dr Ste A, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I was able to get a same day appointment when I was not feeling great. Very attentive to my needs. Listen to details. Talk to me like a human not someone in med school. Very patient.
    Fav Client — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michalle Morris, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013268341
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern Adventist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michalle Morris, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michalle Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michalle Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Michalle Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michalle Morris works at Scenic City Wellness in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Michalle Morris’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michalle Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michalle Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michalle Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michalle Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

