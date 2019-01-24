Michaela Maynard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michaela Maynard, APRN
Overview
Michaela Maynard, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Michaela Maynard works at
Locations
Miriam Infectious Disease180 Corliss St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-2928
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing NP Maynard for a couple years now. She has an impeccable bedside manner. She is very bright, patient, and up to date on current trends and research in medicine. I would highly recommend her to both genders. I am a man and I feel very at ease with her.
About Michaela Maynard, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083090849
Frequently Asked Questions
Michaela Maynard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michaela Maynard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Michaela Maynard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michaela Maynard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michaela Maynard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michaela Maynard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.