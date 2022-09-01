See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Michaela Klose, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michaela Klose, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.

Michaela Klose works at McCarty Weight Loss Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Opal Healthcare and Wellness
    9219 Garland Rd Ste 2107, Dallas, TX 75218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 863-9910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Michaela is professional, knowledgeable, and empathic! She is respectful of her patients regardless of your situation! She has taken great care of me! Thank you Michaela.
    — Sep 01, 2022
    About Michaela Klose, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528431178
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gonzaga University, Spokane
    Undergraduate School
    • COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michaela Klose, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michaela Klose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michaela Klose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michaela Klose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michaela Klose works at McCarty Weight Loss Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Michaela Klose’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Michaela Klose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michaela Klose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michaela Klose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michaela Klose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

