Michaela Klose, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michaela Klose, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Gonzaga University, Spokane and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Michaela Klose works at
Locations
Opal Healthcare and Wellness9219 Garland Rd Ste 2107, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (972) 863-9910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Michaela is professional, knowledgeable, and empathic! She is respectful of her patients regardless of your situation! She has taken great care of me! Thank you Michaela.
About Michaela Klose, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gonzaga University, Spokane
- COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY
Frequently Asked Questions
Michaela Klose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michaela Klose accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Michaela Klose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michaela Klose.
