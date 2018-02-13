See All Nurse Midwives in Kansas City, MO
Michaela Galimba, CNM

Midwifery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michaela Galimba, CNM is a Midwife in Kansas City, MO. 

Michaela Galimba works at Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Belton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists
    2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 393-6089
  2. 2
    Midwest Women s Healthcare Kansas City
    5841 NW 72nd St Ste T411, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 280-8174
  3. 3
    Midwest Women's Healthcare Specialists - Belton
    17067 S Outer Rd Ste 300, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 393-6088

Birth Control
Breast Exam
Breastfeeding Counseling
Birth Control
Breast Exam
Breastfeeding Counseling

Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Childbirth Chevron Icon
Contraception Counseling  Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Normal Vaginal Delivery Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Postpartum Disorders Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Chevis & Cherie in Shawnee — Feb 13, 2018
    About Michaela Galimba, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093943383
