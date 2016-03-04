Dr. Michael Young, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Young, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Young, DC is a Chiropractor in Canandaigua, NY.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Boev Medical Pllc395 West St Ste 1, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 905-3855
-
2
Young Chiropractic360 Parrish St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 398-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young is very considerate. He actually listens to the patient's concerns and takes the time to get to know how well they are progressing week to week. I appreciate his caring approach.
About Dr. Michael Young, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1487723037
Education & Certifications
- Alfred SUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.