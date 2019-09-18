Dr. Michael Young, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Young, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Young, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Michael J Young327 Plaza Dr Ste 1B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 922-1993
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is very thorough and makes sure you are as comfortable as possible while he performs various eye tests. He takes his time with each patient and always gives information to make an intelligent decision on any needed product(s) to help your vision. He truly cares about his patients, and so do the office staff. It's hard to find a quality
About Dr. Michael Young, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1063458727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
