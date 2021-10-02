See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California.

Michael Yeboah works at THE EFFORT INC in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Joel Mariano, FNP
Joel Mariano, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Ward, CRNP
Mary Ward, CRNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa North, NP
Lisa North, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellspace Health South Valley Community Health Ctr
    8233 E Stockton Blvd Ste D, Sacramento, CA 95828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 233-4910
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Surgical Staples Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Molina Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Yeboah?

    Oct 02, 2021
    What a wonderful provider!!! He was attentive and listened to what I had to say. I feel like he was truely concerned for my health and well being.
    Sharon — Oct 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Yeboah to family and friends

    Michael Yeboah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Yeboah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC.

    About Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285253559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Care Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Coast University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Yeboah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Yeboah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Yeboah works at THE EFFORT INC in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Michael Yeboah’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Michael Yeboah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Yeboah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Yeboah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Yeboah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Yeboah, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.