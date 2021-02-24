Michael Wrobel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Wrobel, PSY
Overview
Michael Wrobel, PSY is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4350 Executive Dr Ste 255, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 552-1499
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wrobel really knows what he is doing when it comes to CBT and other techniques. We have had experience with several psychologists, and Dr. Wrobel's approach is the most effective.
About Michael Wrobel, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1609909191
