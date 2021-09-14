Michael Winn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Winn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Winn, PA-C
Overview
Michael Winn, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC.
Michael Winn works at
Locations
Carolina Urgent & Family Care PA5511 Raeford Rd Ste 150, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 630-5000
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Winn for years and he is the best
About Michael Winn, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902829039
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Winn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Winn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Winn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Michael Winn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Winn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Winn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Winn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.