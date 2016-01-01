Overview

Michael Winfree, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Berkshire Medical Center, Halifax Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.



Michael Winfree works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.