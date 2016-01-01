Michael Winfree, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Winfree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Winfree, FNP
Overview
Michael Winfree, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Berkshire Medical Center, Halifax Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital.
Michael Winfree works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (843) 897-8595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Winfree?
About Michael Winfree, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619271681
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University|University of South Carolina At Columbia
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Halifax Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Winfree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Winfree accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Winfree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Winfree works at
3 patients have reviewed Michael Winfree. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Winfree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Winfree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Winfree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.