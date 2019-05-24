Dr. Wilmore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wilmore, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Wilmore, DC is a Chiropractor in Overland Park, KS.
Locations
- 1 8100 Marty St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 648-0192
Ratings & Reviews
The best I have ever been treated by a Chiropractor, since 1986. Kept me out of surgery. Can't say enough good stuff.
About Dr. Michael Wilmore, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477740454
