Dr. Michael Willemse, DC

Chiropractic
5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Michael Willemse, DC is a Chiropractor in Union, NJ. 

Dr. Willemse works at Advanced Healing & Pain Relief Center LLC in Union, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Healing & Pain Relief Center LLC
    2414 Morris Ave Ste 101, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 349-0342
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    QualCare

    Feb 01, 2016
    Ive always been an active person, & had been very upset over an increasing back pain. Dr W listened to all my rambling and crazy theories from googling things myself,and explained things to me in a way I could understand. Dr W figured out what was wrong with my back and I got an adjustment at my first visit and felt a million times better. Dr W also showed me stretches & exercise I can do on my own. I actually have been maintaining pain free for many months and it?s due to the expertise of Dr W!
    Kim in Landing, NJ — Feb 01, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Willemse, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1174855787
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Willemse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willemse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willemse works at Advanced Healing & Pain Relief Center LLC in Union, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Willemse’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Willemse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willemse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willemse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willemse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

