Michael White, PA-C
Overview
Michael White, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Arlington, TX.
Michael White works at
Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Urology Partners of North Texas3600 William D Tate Ave Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Michael White, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1265600357
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Michael White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael White.
