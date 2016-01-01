Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Growth and Change Therapy13400 Riverside Dr Ste 310, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (323) 967-3321
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Wetter, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700929791
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanante Med Ctr
- Chicago Read Psychiatric Hospital
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wetter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wetter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Wetter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wetter.
