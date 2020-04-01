Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wells, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Wells, PHD is a Psychologist in Katonah, NY.
Locations
Professional Occupational & Physical Therapy Pllc223 Katonah Ave, Katonah, NY 10536 Directions (914) 232-3833
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
a patient and compassionate listener. He helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Michael Wells, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1558427682
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
