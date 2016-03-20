Dr. Michael Walker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Walker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Walker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Compton, CA.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
1
Compton Metal Health Center921 E Compton Blvd Fl 1, Compton, CA 90221 Directions (310) 668-6800
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walker made me aware of how negativity has a impact on your life. I was drowning in it and had been for so long that I wasn't aware of it. His approach to therapy really helped me to move forward away from anxiousness and worry and I did it without having to be medicated.
About Dr. Michael Walker, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427134915
