Michael Walker, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Walker, PA-C
Overview
Michael Walker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Welch, WV.
Michael Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Healthcare Associates Inc Welch19771 Coal Heritage Rd Ste 102, Welch, WV 24801 Directions (304) 436-6650
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Walker?
Let me start by saying that I have never been more comfortable with a doctor before in my 40 years. Dr. Walker has exceptional bedside manner, he listens to his patients, he doesn't rush you out of the office to quickly see the next patient, thoroughly explains conditions and treatments with you, and overall treats you like a friend and not just a patient. He truly is great at his practice and what he does. I would highly recommend Dr. Walker
About Michael Walker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154553212
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Walker works at
4 patients have reviewed Michael Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.