Overview
Dr. Michael Wagner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
Enliven Resources929 Harrison Ave, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 218-8769Tuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Michael Wagner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760577340
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
