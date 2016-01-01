Overview

Dr. Michael Vuong, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.



Dr. Vuong works at 161 Hampton Point Drive suite 3, Saint Augustine, Florida 32092 in Saint Augustine, FL with other offices in Ponte Vedra, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.