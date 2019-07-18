Dr. Michael-Vu Do, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael-Vu Do, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael-Vu Do, OD is an Optometrist in Marietta, GA.
Dr. Do works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main/Kennestone895 Canton Rd NE Bldg 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Paulding47 Highland Pavilion Ct, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 427-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
Check-in was kind of annoying since the clinic has you input a lot of info yourself in a computer terminal, but it seemed like everyone checking in needed to ask questions, etc. to an admin, so it kind of defeated the point of self check-in. Dr. Do was great though -- didn't rush through the appointment, very attentive, good personality, knowledgeable, etc. I'll definitely be returning to see him for future appointments.
About Dr. Michael-Vu Do, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1922419738
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.