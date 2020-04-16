Dr. Vredevoogd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Vredevoogd, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Vredevoogd, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Clinton Township, MI.
Dr. Vredevoogd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Vredevoogd PC36385 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 741-0295
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vredevoogd?
Very thoughtful, compassionate, patient, thorough, and excellent at what he does.
About Dr. Michael Vredevoogd, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1205985397
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vredevoogd accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vredevoogd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vredevoogd works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vredevoogd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vredevoogd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vredevoogd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vredevoogd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.