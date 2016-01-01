See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Michael Vicioso, PNP

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Michael Vicioso, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. 

Michael Vicioso works at Growing Healthy Together in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Growing Healthy Together
    2700 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 112, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 884-9272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Infant Care
Neonatal Care
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn and Well-Child Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Michael Vicioso, PNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932449642
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Csulb
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Vicioso, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Vicioso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Vicioso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Vicioso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Vicioso works at Growing Healthy Together in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Michael Vicioso’s profile.

    Michael Vicioso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Vicioso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Vicioso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Vicioso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

