Michael Vecera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Vecera, PA-C
Overview
Michael Vecera, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Michael Vecera works at
Locations
Kuwamura III Frank K525 Oak Centre Dr Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 696-4327
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mike is very personable, thorough in his assessments, and has a great sense of humor! I highly recommend.
About Michael Vecera, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386707438
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Vecera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Vecera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michael Vecera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Vecera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Vecera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Vecera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.