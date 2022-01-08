See All Clinical Psychologists in Terre Haute, IN
Clinical Psychology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Urban, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Terre Haute, IN. 

Michael Urban works at WEST CENTRAL FAMILY MEDICINE in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Professionals Community Health Center
    1530 N 7th St Ste 201, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 828-1003
  2. 2
    Murphy Urban & Associates Psychological Svc.
    2740 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 235-6121
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Dr. Urban has been a perfect match for my personality. He gives you his full attention and gets to know you personally. I wanted someone who would be forthcoming and honest. I have found that he challenges me and often gives me a different perspective. He is not there to give you all the answers, nor should he. You will get out of sessions exactly what you put into them. Therapy is work. The office staff is very friendly and helpful. Dr. Urban has been prompt for every visit. I have done virtual sessions with him online due to COVID. It is a secure site that is easily accessed and has been dependable.
    PH — Jan 08, 2022
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588657514
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Urban, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Urban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Urban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Urban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Urban works at WEST CENTRAL FAMILY MEDICINE in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Michael Urban’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Michael Urban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Urban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Urban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Urban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

