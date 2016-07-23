Michael Tucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Tucker, PA-C
Overview
Michael Tucker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ.
Michael Tucker works at
Locations
Glenview Medical Clinic6040 N 43rd Ave Ste 1, Glendale, AZ 85301 Directions (623) 931-2221
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Tucker convinced me to pay attention to one's health. If life where without him, I would be dead long ago! His excellence has me taking my life seriously. He is worth getting to know, because he performs his dedication well. I have been blessed to be under His care for eight years plus. Amazing!
About Michael Tucker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508818931
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Tucker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michael Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.