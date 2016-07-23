See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, AZ
Michael Tucker, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Michael Tucker, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Michael Tucker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, AZ. 

Michael Tucker works at Glenview Medical Clinic in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glenview Medical Clinic
    6040 N 43rd Ave Ste 1, Glendale, AZ 85301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 931-2221
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Tucker?

    Jul 23, 2016
    Mr. Tucker convinced me to pay attention to one's health. If life where without him, I would be dead long ago! His excellence has me taking my life seriously. He is worth getting to know, because he performs his dedication well. I have been blessed to be under His care for eight years plus. Amazing!
    Phoenix, AZ — Jul 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Tucker, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Tucker, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Tucker to family and friends

    Michael Tucker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Tucker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Tucker, PA-C.

    About Michael Tucker, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508818931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Tucker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Tucker works at Glenview Medical Clinic in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Michael Tucker’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Michael Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Tucker, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.