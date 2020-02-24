Michael Trofimenko, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Trofimenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Trofimenko, PA-C
Overview
Michael Trofimenko, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA.
Michael Trofimenko works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Trofimenko?
Fantastic ?? recommend. Great personality, he cares & he’s been a God send with both my knees & hip bursitis injections. After losing a good amount of weight he set me up with Dr. Meredith for a total left knee replacement coming soon.
About Michael Trofimenko, PA-C
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1164699344
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Trofimenko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Trofimenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Trofimenko works at
Michael Trofimenko speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Michael Trofimenko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Trofimenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Trofimenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Trofimenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.