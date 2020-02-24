See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Woodland, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michael Trofimenko, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Michael Trofimenko works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Feb 24, 2020
Fantastic ?? recommend. Great personality, he cares & he’s been a God send with both my knees & hip bursitis injections. After losing a good amount of weight he set me up with Dr. Meredith for a total left knee replacement coming soon.
About Michael Trofimenko, PA-C

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164699344
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Trofimenko, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Trofimenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michael Trofimenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Trofimenko works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Michael Trofimenko’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Michael Trofimenko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Trofimenko.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Trofimenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Trofimenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

