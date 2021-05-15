Michael Trabulsy, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Trabulsy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Trabulsy, MS
Overview
Michael Trabulsy, MS is a Psychotherapist in Tampa, FL.
Michael Trabulsy works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy501 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Serenity Counseling4745 Old Road 37, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 220-6358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Trabulsy?
Mike is a great guy. He knows what to say, but most importantly, he knows when to say it. As the listener, it feels awesome to finally be listened to. Mike has helped me discover myself, keep in touch with my feelings, and show what it means to have an open heart. He is also a guy with a sense of humor. Yes, he is a therapist, but most importantly, he is a friend. I am so grateful to have met him. He has helped me in my life in so many ways.
About Michael Trabulsy, MS
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1558542431
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Trabulsy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Trabulsy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Trabulsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Trabulsy works at
15 patients have reviewed Michael Trabulsy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Trabulsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Trabulsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Trabulsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.