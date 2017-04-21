See All Chiropractors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michael Taylor, DC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Taylor, DC

Chiropractic
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Taylor, DC is a Chiropractor in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.

Dr. Taylor works at Taylor Rehab & Wellness (We do not accept Medicaid) in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Murphy Joseph L MD
    4956 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 442-3330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Cervical Radiculopathy
Diet Counseling
Acupuncture
Cervical Radiculopathy
Diet Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?

    Apr 21, 2017
    Amazing service! I feel 100 times better. The staff makes everything easy and non complicated. No waiting and flexible appointment times.
    Nicoll in Chicago, IL — Apr 21, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Taylor, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Taylor, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taylor to family and friends

    Dr. Taylor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taylor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Taylor, DC.

    About Dr. Michael Taylor, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780649491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Taylor, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Taylor Rehab & Wellness (We do not accept Medicaid) in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Taylor, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.