Dr. Michael Tancredi, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Bryn Mawr, PA.
Tancredi Chiropractic And Rehab940 E Haverford Rd Ste LL3, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 353-9400
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr. Tancredi was extremely professional and excellent at relieving pain. He treated my tennis elbow as well as severe neck pain I had been experiencing. I highly recommend active release therapy.
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1811056286
Dr. Tancredi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tancredi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tancredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tancredi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tancredi.
