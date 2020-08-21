See All Chiropractors in Bryn Mawr, PA
Overview

Dr. Michael Tancredi, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Bryn Mawr, PA. 

Dr. Tancredi works at Tancredi Chiropractic And Rehab in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tancredi Chiropractic And Rehab
    940 E Haverford Rd Ste LL3, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 353-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Active Release Technique
Back Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Active Release Technique
Back Injuries
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Active Release Technique Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Muscle Stimulation Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Michael Tancredi, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811056286
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Tancredi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tancredi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tancredi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tancredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tancredi works at Tancredi Chiropractic And Rehab in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tancredi’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tancredi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tancredi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tancredi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tancredi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

