Michael Sweeney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Sweeney, MSW
Overview
Michael Sweeney, MSW is a Counselor in Glendale, AZ.
Michael Sweeney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael L. Sweeneymswp.c.18555 N 79th Ave Ste B103, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 334-9700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Sweeney?
About Michael Sweeney, MSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1023110947
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Sweeney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Sweeney works at
Michael Sweeney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.