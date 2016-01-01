Overview

Dr. Michael Swatts, OD is an Optometrist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University.



Dr. Swatts works at EASTERN VA EYE ASSOCIATES in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.