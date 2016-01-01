Michael Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Sullivan, MS
Overview
Michael Sullivan, MS is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Michael Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced House Calls112 S JONES BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 838-7110
Ratings & Reviews
About Michael Sullivan, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821098104
3 patients have reviewed Michael Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
