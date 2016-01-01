See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Michael Sullivan, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Michael Sullivan, MS is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Michael Sullivan works at Advanced House Calls in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced House Calls
    Advanced House Calls
    112 S JONES BLVD, Las Vegas, NV 89107

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Michael Sullivan, MS

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821098104
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Michael Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Sullivan works at Advanced House Calls in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Michael Sullivan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Michael Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sullivan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

