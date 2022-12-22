Michael Sullivan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Sullivan, PA-C
Overview
Michael Sullivan, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Irving, TX.
Locations
Healthcare Associates of Texas - Irving North6161 N State Highway 161, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 258-7499
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Sullivan diagnosed my thyroid, balanced my hormones and diagnosed my condition. He Really does his research and puts in the work. I am monitored regularly and have improved greatly. Sullivan looks at the whole picture and will look outside the standard protocol box. I’ve been a patient for over 10 years.
About Michael Sullivan, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Sullivan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
130 patients have reviewed Michael Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.