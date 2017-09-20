Dr. Michael Stutts, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stutts, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stutts, OD is an Optometrist in Sheffield, AL.
Dr. Stutts works at
Locations
Michael O. Stutts O.d.llc401 Cox Blvd Ste B, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 314-4424
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Has taken care of me since I was little. Def recommend!!!
About Dr. Michael Stutts, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1275570251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stutts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stutts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stutts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stutts works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stutts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stutts.
