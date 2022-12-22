Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Steinberg, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Steinberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syosset, NY.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Berry Hill Dentistry PC26 Berry Hill Rd, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-2327
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinberg?
Dr. Mike listens well and gives practical guidance, helping clients and families make reasoned decisions. When followed, his common sense approach to parenting and behavioral problems with children yields results and truly helps children. His goal is to advise clients, help them grow and move on, not to keep them as patients forever. He's been a game changer for our family during a challenging period.
About Dr. Michael Steinberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1841368107
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg works at
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.