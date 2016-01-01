Dr. Michael Steinberg, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Steinberg, MPH
Overview
Dr. Michael Steinberg, MPH is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
General Internal Medicine125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 630-5708
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Steinberg, MPH
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
