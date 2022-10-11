See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southington, CT
Michael Sposato, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4 (11)
Michael Sposato, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southington, CT. 

Michael Sposato works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
462 Queen St Ste 301, Southington, CT 06489
(860) 621-6704

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.0
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Excellent care always
    R Poliquin — Oct 11, 2022
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1548271463
    Michael Sposato has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Sposato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Sposato works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Southington, CT. View the full address on Michael Sposato’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Michael Sposato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Sposato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Sposato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Sposato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

