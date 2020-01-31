Dr. Michael Spicola, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spicola, OD
Overview
Dr. Michael Spicola, OD is an Optometrist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Dr. Spicola works at
Locations
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA10305 Hamptons Park Dr Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 295-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and I felt very comfortable talking to him and asking questions about my eyes
About Dr. Michael Spicola, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1801846357
Education & Certifications
- John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spicola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spicola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spicola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spicola works at
Dr. Spicola speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Spicola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicola.
